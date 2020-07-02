6626 Cherrydale Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- PRICED TO LEASE!! Rent this charming 3 bed/1 bath home with original hardwood floors. The kitchen features stunning quartz counters, new appliances, hardware & fixtures. The bathroom is complete with tiled shower, vanity & tub, quartz counters. Fenced backyard great for pets.



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



