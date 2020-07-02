All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:05 AM

6626 Cherrydale Dr.

6626 Cherrydale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6626 Cherrydale Drive, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- PRICED TO LEASE!! Rent this charming 3 bed/1 bath home with original hardwood floors. The kitchen features stunning quartz counters, new appliances, hardware & fixtures. The bathroom is complete with tiled shower, vanity & tub, quartz counters. Fenced backyard great for pets.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE2728978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6626 Cherrydale Dr. have any available units?
6626 Cherrydale Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6626 Cherrydale Dr. have?
Some of 6626 Cherrydale Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6626 Cherrydale Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6626 Cherrydale Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6626 Cherrydale Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6626 Cherrydale Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6626 Cherrydale Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6626 Cherrydale Dr. offers parking.
Does 6626 Cherrydale Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6626 Cherrydale Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6626 Cherrydale Dr. have a pool?
No, 6626 Cherrydale Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6626 Cherrydale Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6626 Cherrydale Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6626 Cherrydale Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6626 Cherrydale Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

