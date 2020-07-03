Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6618 Cobalt St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6618 Cobalt St
6618 Cobalt Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6618 Cobalt Street, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6618 Cobalt St have any available units?
6618 Cobalt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6618 Cobalt St currently offering any rent specials?
6618 Cobalt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6618 Cobalt St pet-friendly?
No, 6618 Cobalt St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 6618 Cobalt St offer parking?
No, 6618 Cobalt St does not offer parking.
Does 6618 Cobalt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6618 Cobalt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6618 Cobalt St have a pool?
No, 6618 Cobalt St does not have a pool.
Does 6618 Cobalt St have accessible units?
No, 6618 Cobalt St does not have accessible units.
Does 6618 Cobalt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6618 Cobalt St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6618 Cobalt St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6618 Cobalt St does not have units with air conditioning.
