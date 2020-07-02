All apartments in Houston
6618 Burkett St.
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:16 AM

6618 Burkett St.

6618 Burkett Street · No Longer Available
Location

6618 Burkett Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. House was remodeled completely with new flooring, new paint, new granite, new fixtures, etc. Easy access to 288 and 610 and located near the new HEB on MacGregor.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5469437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6618 Burkett St. have any available units?
6618 Burkett St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6618 Burkett St. currently offering any rent specials?
6618 Burkett St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6618 Burkett St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6618 Burkett St. is pet friendly.
Does 6618 Burkett St. offer parking?
No, 6618 Burkett St. does not offer parking.
Does 6618 Burkett St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6618 Burkett St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6618 Burkett St. have a pool?
No, 6618 Burkett St. does not have a pool.
Does 6618 Burkett St. have accessible units?
No, 6618 Burkett St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6618 Burkett St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6618 Burkett St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6618 Burkett St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6618 Burkett St. does not have units with air conditioning.

