All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6534 Mohawk Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6534 Mohawk Street
Last updated March 24 2020 at 4:43 AM

6534 Mohawk Street

6534 Mohawk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6534 Mohawk Street, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $200 month concession off the $1,200 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,000!

A charming 3 bedrooms and 1 bath home is now available for move-in! This property features tile flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, gas top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6534 Mohawk Street have any available units?
6534 Mohawk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6534 Mohawk Street currently offering any rent specials?
6534 Mohawk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6534 Mohawk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6534 Mohawk Street is pet friendly.
Does 6534 Mohawk Street offer parking?
No, 6534 Mohawk Street does not offer parking.
Does 6534 Mohawk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6534 Mohawk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6534 Mohawk Street have a pool?
No, 6534 Mohawk Street does not have a pool.
Does 6534 Mohawk Street have accessible units?
No, 6534 Mohawk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6534 Mohawk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6534 Mohawk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6534 Mohawk Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6534 Mohawk Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briar Forest Lofts
13202 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Woods on Lamonte
4800 Lamonte Ln
Houston, TX 77092
Allendale Village
6005 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Stone Creek at Old Farm
8585 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
The Townhomes at Willowick Park
3206 Las Palmas St
Houston, TX 77027
Tate at Tanglewood
5880 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX 77057
University Green Apartments
1620 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
The Westerly
10333 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77043

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston