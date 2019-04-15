6534 Mohawk Street

Amenities

Now offering a $200 month concession off the $1,200 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,000!



A charming 3 bedrooms and 1 bath home is now available for move-in! This property features tile flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, gas top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.