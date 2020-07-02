All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6533 Castlebay Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6533 Castlebay Dr
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:06 AM

6533 Castlebay Dr

6533 Castlebay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6533 Castlebay Drive, Houston, TX 77092
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
FULLY FURNISHED! - This is a modern two story three bedroom new construction home built by one of Houston's prestigious Builders. Large living room with 10 ft high ceilings, crown molding, electric fireplace, extra storage space or pet house under staircase, ceramic wood color tile with 8 inch baseboards. Chef's kitchen offers long island w/quartz countertops, marble designer backsplash, 4 burner SS gas cooktop, high-end appliances, wine rack, custom cabinetry built on site with self-closing doors & drawers. Master suite features tray ceiling, recessed & cove lighting, ceiling fan and exudes abundant natural light entering through floor to ceiling tampered glass wall. Master bath with his & hers vanities, Jacuzzi bathtub & separate walk-in shower. Master closet w/three level storage. Home boasts all smart technology including pre-wiring for audio, video, security & surveillance w/AV closet on 2nd floor. Easy access to 290 with short commutes to local dining/shopping and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6533 Castlebay Dr have any available units?
6533 Castlebay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6533 Castlebay Dr have?
Some of 6533 Castlebay Dr's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6533 Castlebay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6533 Castlebay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6533 Castlebay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6533 Castlebay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6533 Castlebay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6533 Castlebay Dr offers parking.
Does 6533 Castlebay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6533 Castlebay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6533 Castlebay Dr have a pool?
No, 6533 Castlebay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6533 Castlebay Dr have accessible units?
No, 6533 Castlebay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6533 Castlebay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6533 Castlebay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aris Market Square
409 Travis St
Houston, TX 77002
AmberJack Estates
529 Barker Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77094
Heights at 4300 Apartments
4300 Sherwood Ln
Houston, TX 77092
Northwest Corners
8520 Pitner Rd
Houston, TX 77080
City Station
905 Cypress Station
Houston, TX 77090
Artisan West
8300 Sands Point Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Tiffany Square
3030 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Camden Holly Springs
680 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston