6529 Castlebay

Amenities

pet friendly new construction garage ceiling fan fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

This is a modern two story three bedroom new construction home built by one of Houston's prestigious Builders. Large living room with 10 ft high ceilings, crown molding, electric fireplace, extra storage space or pet house under staircase, ceramic wood color tile with 8 inch baseboards. Chef's kitchen offers long island with quartz countertops, marble designer backsplash, 4 burner SS gas cooktop with griddle, high-end appliances, wine rack, custom cabinetry built on site with self-closing doors & drawers. Master suite features tray ceiling, recessed & cove lighting, ceiling fan and exudes abundant natural light entering through floor to ceiling tampered glass wall. Master bath with his & hers vanities, Jacuzzi bathtub & separate walk-in shower. Master closet w/three level storage. Home boasts all smart technology including pre-wiring for audio, video, security & surveillance w/AV closet on 2nd floor. Easy access to 290 with short commutes to local dining/shopping, parks & so much more!