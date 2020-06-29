All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:18 PM

6519 Sloan St

6519 Sloan Street · No Longer Available
Location

6519 Sloan Street, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dfc926701c ---- This is a beautiful 650 sqft 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom 2nd floor apartment for rent. The apartment features large closets, a separate dressing or study area leading into the bathroom, open concept living space with dining area, fully renovated kitchen with plenty of pantry space, granite countertops, comes with 1 dedicated parking space with plenty of street parking. There is on-site laundry facilities. Did not flood during Harvey! Conveniently located close to I-45 and Loop 610 freeways. About 10 minutes from the University of Houston, about 15 minutes from Texas Southern University, and about 20 minutes to Rice University. It&rsquo;s just a short drive to Downtown, Midtown, Eado, the Medical Center, and the best restaurants and bars in Houston! Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. Pet fees below. If the pet is under 50 pounds: Initial non-refundable fee of $125. Pet rent of $15 per month. If the pet is over 50 pounds: Initial non-refundable fee of $250. Pet rent of $30 per month. We take pride in offering the best residential environment and attention to our residents. Our apartments go quickly and are only on the market for about two weeks, call right now to schedule an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6519 Sloan St have any available units?
6519 Sloan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6519 Sloan St have?
Some of 6519 Sloan St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6519 Sloan St currently offering any rent specials?
6519 Sloan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6519 Sloan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6519 Sloan St is pet friendly.
Does 6519 Sloan St offer parking?
Yes, 6519 Sloan St offers parking.
Does 6519 Sloan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6519 Sloan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6519 Sloan St have a pool?
No, 6519 Sloan St does not have a pool.
Does 6519 Sloan St have accessible units?
No, 6519 Sloan St does not have accessible units.
Does 6519 Sloan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6519 Sloan St does not have units with dishwashers.

