6519 Sloan St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dfc926701c ---- This is a beautiful 650 sqft 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom 2nd floor apartment for rent. The apartment features large closets, a separate dressing or study area leading into the bathroom, open concept living space with dining area, fully renovated kitchen with plenty of pantry space, granite countertops, comes with 1 dedicated parking space with plenty of street parking. There is on-site laundry facilities. Did not flood during Harvey! Conveniently located close to I-45 and Loop 610 freeways. About 10 minutes from the University of Houston, about 15 minutes from Texas Southern University, and about 20 minutes to Rice University. It’s just a short drive to Downtown, Midtown, Eado, the Medical Center, and the best restaurants and bars in Houston! Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. Pet fees below. If the pet is under 50 pounds: Initial non-refundable fee of $125. Pet rent of $15 per month. If the pet is over 50 pounds: Initial non-refundable fee of $250. Pet rent of $30 per month. We take pride in offering the best residential environment and attention to our residents. Our apartments go quickly and are only on the market for about two weeks, call right now to schedule an appointment!