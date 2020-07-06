All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6502 Nunn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6502 Nunn Street
Last updated April 17 2020 at 8:15 PM

6502 Nunn Street

6502 Nunn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6502 Nunn Street, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6502 Nunn Street have any available units?
6502 Nunn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6502 Nunn Street have?
Some of 6502 Nunn Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6502 Nunn Street currently offering any rent specials?
6502 Nunn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6502 Nunn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6502 Nunn Street is pet friendly.
Does 6502 Nunn Street offer parking?
No, 6502 Nunn Street does not offer parking.
Does 6502 Nunn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6502 Nunn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6502 Nunn Street have a pool?
No, 6502 Nunn Street does not have a pool.
Does 6502 Nunn Street have accessible units?
No, 6502 Nunn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6502 Nunn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6502 Nunn Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Park
90 Northpoint Drive
Houston, TX 77060
Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Woodway Square Apartments
1200 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
Oak Falls Apartment Homes
4545 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77388
AMLI 2121
2121 Allen Pky
Houston, TX 77019
Breckenridge
535 Seminar Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Riverbrook Apartments
9425 Scott St
Houston, TX 77051
Circle at Point Park
8727 Point Park Dr
Houston, TX 77095

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston