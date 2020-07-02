Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
643 Charidges Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:28 AM
643 Charidges Drive
643 Charidges Drive
No Longer Available
Location
643 Charidges Drive, Houston, TX 77034
Southbelt - Ellington
Amenities
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect Home easy access to 45 and Hwy 3. Move in READY !!! Serious Inquires Only 832) 380-9565
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/37423
(RLNE4916128)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 643 Charidges Drive have any available units?
643 Charidges Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 643 Charidges Drive have?
Some of 643 Charidges Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 643 Charidges Drive currently offering any rent specials?
643 Charidges Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 Charidges Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 643 Charidges Drive is pet friendly.
Does 643 Charidges Drive offer parking?
Yes, 643 Charidges Drive offers parking.
Does 643 Charidges Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 643 Charidges Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 Charidges Drive have a pool?
No, 643 Charidges Drive does not have a pool.
Does 643 Charidges Drive have accessible units?
No, 643 Charidges Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 643 Charidges Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 643 Charidges Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
