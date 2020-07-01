Rent Calculator
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:08 AM
6427 Briar Glade Drive
6427 Briar Glade Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6427 Briar Glade Drive, Houston, TX 77072
Alief
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4823362)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6427 Briar Glade Drive have any available units?
6427 Briar Glade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6427 Briar Glade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6427 Briar Glade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6427 Briar Glade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6427 Briar Glade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 6427 Briar Glade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6427 Briar Glade Drive offers parking.
Does 6427 Briar Glade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6427 Briar Glade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6427 Briar Glade Drive have a pool?
No, 6427 Briar Glade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6427 Briar Glade Drive have accessible units?
No, 6427 Briar Glade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6427 Briar Glade Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6427 Briar Glade Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6427 Briar Glade Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6427 Briar Glade Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
