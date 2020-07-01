Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6422 Olympia Dr

1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6422 Olympia Dr
6422 Olympia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6422 Olympia Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown
Amenities
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
hot tub
Their is side railing for climbing upstairs for elderly people and a hot tub for seniors with door .All rooms are up stairs .
Two full bath and a half bath in quiet decent area center of Houston.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6422 Olympia Dr have any available units?
6422 Olympia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6422 Olympia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6422 Olympia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6422 Olympia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6422 Olympia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 6422 Olympia Dr offer parking?
No, 6422 Olympia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6422 Olympia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6422 Olympia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6422 Olympia Dr have a pool?
No, 6422 Olympia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6422 Olympia Dr have accessible units?
No, 6422 Olympia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6422 Olympia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6422 Olympia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6422 Olympia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6422 Olympia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
