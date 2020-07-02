All apartments in Houston
6418 Quail Meadow Drive
6418 Quail Meadow Drive

6418 Quail Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6418 Quail Meadow Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,295 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features beautiful vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6418 Quail Meadow Drive have any available units?
6418 Quail Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6418 Quail Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6418 Quail Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6418 Quail Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6418 Quail Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6418 Quail Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6418 Quail Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 6418 Quail Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6418 Quail Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6418 Quail Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 6418 Quail Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6418 Quail Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 6418 Quail Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6418 Quail Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6418 Quail Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6418 Quail Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6418 Quail Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

