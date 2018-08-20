Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Home
Houston, TX
6414 Goforth Street
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:03 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6414 Goforth Street
6414 Goforth Street
No Longer Available
Location
6414 Goforth Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6414 Goforth Street have any available units?
6414 Goforth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6414 Goforth Street currently offering any rent specials?
6414 Goforth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6414 Goforth Street pet-friendly?
No, 6414 Goforth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 6414 Goforth Street offer parking?
No, 6414 Goforth Street does not offer parking.
Does 6414 Goforth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6414 Goforth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6414 Goforth Street have a pool?
No, 6414 Goforth Street does not have a pool.
Does 6414 Goforth Street have accessible units?
No, 6414 Goforth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6414 Goforth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6414 Goforth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6414 Goforth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6414 Goforth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
