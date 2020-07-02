Rent Calculator
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:55 AM
6410 RIDGEWAY DRIVE
6410 Ridgeway Drive
No Longer Available
6410 Ridgeway Drive, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH - NICE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH
(RLNE4507632)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 6410 RIDGEWAY DRIVE have any available units?
6410 RIDGEWAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6410 RIDGEWAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6410 RIDGEWAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6410 RIDGEWAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6410 RIDGEWAY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6410 RIDGEWAY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6410 RIDGEWAY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6410 RIDGEWAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6410 RIDGEWAY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6410 RIDGEWAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6410 RIDGEWAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6410 RIDGEWAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6410 RIDGEWAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6410 RIDGEWAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6410 RIDGEWAY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6410 RIDGEWAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6410 RIDGEWAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
