Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:17 AM

6410 Heatherbloom Drive

6410 Heatherbloom Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6410 Heatherbloom Drive, Houston, TX 77085
Central Southwest

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,571 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4822889)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6410 Heatherbloom Drive have any available units?
6410 Heatherbloom Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6410 Heatherbloom Drive have?
Some of 6410 Heatherbloom Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6410 Heatherbloom Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6410 Heatherbloom Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6410 Heatherbloom Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6410 Heatherbloom Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6410 Heatherbloom Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6410 Heatherbloom Drive offers parking.
Does 6410 Heatherbloom Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6410 Heatherbloom Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6410 Heatherbloom Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6410 Heatherbloom Drive has a pool.
Does 6410 Heatherbloom Drive have accessible units?
No, 6410 Heatherbloom Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6410 Heatherbloom Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6410 Heatherbloom Drive has units with dishwashers.

