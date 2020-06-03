Rent Calculator
6410 Del Monte Dr
6410 Del Monte Dr
6410 Del Monte Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6410 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
All utilities include. Cozy condo in the heart of the galleria. Within walking distance to everything. Must go now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6410 Del Monte Dr have any available units?
6410 Del Monte Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6410 Del Monte Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6410 Del Monte Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6410 Del Monte Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6410 Del Monte Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 6410 Del Monte Dr offer parking?
No, 6410 Del Monte Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6410 Del Monte Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6410 Del Monte Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6410 Del Monte Dr have a pool?
No, 6410 Del Monte Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6410 Del Monte Dr have accessible units?
No, 6410 Del Monte Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6410 Del Monte Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6410 Del Monte Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6410 Del Monte Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6410 Del Monte Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
