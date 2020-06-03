All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6410 Del Monte Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6410 Del Monte Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6410 Del Monte Dr

6410 Del Monte Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6410 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
All utilities include. Cozy condo in the heart of the galleria. Within walking distance to everything. Must go now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6410 Del Monte Dr have any available units?
6410 Del Monte Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6410 Del Monte Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6410 Del Monte Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6410 Del Monte Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6410 Del Monte Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6410 Del Monte Dr offer parking?
No, 6410 Del Monte Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6410 Del Monte Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6410 Del Monte Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6410 Del Monte Dr have a pool?
No, 6410 Del Monte Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6410 Del Monte Dr have accessible units?
No, 6410 Del Monte Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6410 Del Monte Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6410 Del Monte Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6410 Del Monte Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6410 Del Monte Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village on the Lake Apartments Phase II
19202 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Camden Oak Crest
12025 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Reserve at Bankside
10700 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77096
Atascocita Pines Apartments
230 Atascocita Rd
Houston, TX 77396
Waters at Westchase
11490 Harwin Dr
Houston, TX 77072
Memorial City
872 Bettina Ct
Houston, TX 77024
The McAdams
12000 Barryknoll Lane
Houston, TX 77024
Remington Park
5510 S Rice Ave
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston