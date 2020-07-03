All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6407 King Post Drive

6407 King Post Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6407 King Post Drive, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently renovated 3/4 bedrooms with 2 full bathroom. Tile flooring throughout. Beautiful Quartz counter tops in the kitchen with a nice tile back-splash. Refrigerator is included. The garage has been converted into a large family room with a fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6407 King Post Drive have any available units?
6407 King Post Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6407 King Post Drive have?
Some of 6407 King Post Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6407 King Post Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6407 King Post Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6407 King Post Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6407 King Post Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6407 King Post Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6407 King Post Drive offers parking.
Does 6407 King Post Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6407 King Post Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6407 King Post Drive have a pool?
No, 6407 King Post Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6407 King Post Drive have accessible units?
No, 6407 King Post Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6407 King Post Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6407 King Post Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

