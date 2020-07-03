6407 King Post Drive, Houston, TX 77088 Greater Inwood
Recently renovated 3/4 bedrooms with 2 full bathroom. Tile flooring throughout. Beautiful Quartz counter tops in the kitchen with a nice tile back-splash. Refrigerator is included. The garage has been converted into a large family room with a fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
