Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6407 Heath St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6407 Heath St
Last updated January 11 2020 at 2:36 PM
1 of 37
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6407 Heath St
6407 Heath Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6407 Heath Street, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this recently renovated, charming rental house ready for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6407 Heath St have any available units?
6407 Heath St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6407 Heath St currently offering any rent specials?
6407 Heath St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6407 Heath St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6407 Heath St is pet friendly.
Does 6407 Heath St offer parking?
No, 6407 Heath St does not offer parking.
Does 6407 Heath St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6407 Heath St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6407 Heath St have a pool?
No, 6407 Heath St does not have a pool.
Does 6407 Heath St have accessible units?
No, 6407 Heath St does not have accessible units.
Does 6407 Heath St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6407 Heath St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6407 Heath St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6407 Heath St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
2125 Yale
2125 Yale St
Houston, TX 77008
Deerwood Apartments
5800 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Plaza at River Oaks
1920 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Tate at Tanglewood
5880 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Aventura on Briar Forest
14515 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Tuscany Oaks Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Villas on the Green
9603 Homestead Rd
Houston, TX 77016
Tuscany Row Apartments
1910 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston