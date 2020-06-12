All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6407 Heath St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6407 Heath St
Last updated January 11 2020 at 2:36 PM

6407 Heath St

6407 Heath Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6407 Heath Street, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this recently renovated, charming rental house ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6407 Heath St have any available units?
6407 Heath St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6407 Heath St currently offering any rent specials?
6407 Heath St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6407 Heath St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6407 Heath St is pet friendly.
Does 6407 Heath St offer parking?
No, 6407 Heath St does not offer parking.
Does 6407 Heath St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6407 Heath St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6407 Heath St have a pool?
No, 6407 Heath St does not have a pool.
Does 6407 Heath St have accessible units?
No, 6407 Heath St does not have accessible units.
Does 6407 Heath St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6407 Heath St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6407 Heath St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6407 Heath St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2125 Yale
2125 Yale St
Houston, TX 77008
Deerwood Apartments
5800 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Plaza at River Oaks
1920 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Tate at Tanglewood
5880 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Aventura on Briar Forest
14515 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Tuscany Oaks Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Villas on the Green
9603 Homestead Rd
Houston, TX 77016
Tuscany Row Apartments
1910 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston