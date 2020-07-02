Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6402 Stratton St
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:24 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6402 Stratton St
6402 Stratton Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6402 Stratton Street, Houston, TX 77023
Gulfgate - Pine Valley
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4828682)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6402 Stratton St have any available units?
6402 Stratton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6402 Stratton St currently offering any rent specials?
6402 Stratton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 Stratton St pet-friendly?
No, 6402 Stratton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 6402 Stratton St offer parking?
No, 6402 Stratton St does not offer parking.
Does 6402 Stratton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6402 Stratton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 Stratton St have a pool?
No, 6402 Stratton St does not have a pool.
Does 6402 Stratton St have accessible units?
No, 6402 Stratton St does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 Stratton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6402 Stratton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6402 Stratton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6402 Stratton St does not have units with air conditioning.
