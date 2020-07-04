Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6323 Longview Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6323 Longview Street
6323 Longview Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6323 Longview Street, Houston, TX 77020
Denver Harbor - Port Houston
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6323 Longview Street have any available units?
6323 Longview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6323 Longview Street currently offering any rent specials?
6323 Longview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6323 Longview Street pet-friendly?
No, 6323 Longview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 6323 Longview Street offer parking?
No, 6323 Longview Street does not offer parking.
Does 6323 Longview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6323 Longview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6323 Longview Street have a pool?
No, 6323 Longview Street does not have a pool.
Does 6323 Longview Street have accessible units?
No, 6323 Longview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6323 Longview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6323 Longview Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6323 Longview Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6323 Longview Street does not have units with air conditioning.
