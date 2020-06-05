Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6321 Sayers St.
6321 Sayers St
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:57 AM
6321 Sayers St
6321 Sayers St
·
No Longer Available
Location
6321 Sayers St, Houston, TX 77026
Trinity - Houston Gardens
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NoHo Bungalows - Property Id: 98095
Newly renovated mid-century bungalow
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98095
Property Id 98095
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4878295)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6321 Sayers St have any available units?
6321 Sayers St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6321 Sayers St currently offering any rent specials?
6321 Sayers St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6321 Sayers St pet-friendly?
No, 6321 Sayers St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 6321 Sayers St offer parking?
No, 6321 Sayers St does not offer parking.
Does 6321 Sayers St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6321 Sayers St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6321 Sayers St have a pool?
No, 6321 Sayers St does not have a pool.
Does 6321 Sayers St have accessible units?
No, 6321 Sayers St does not have accessible units.
Does 6321 Sayers St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6321 Sayers St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6321 Sayers St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6321 Sayers St does not have units with air conditioning.
