632 W 17TH ST
Last updated December 18 2019 at 10:53 AM

632 W 17TH ST

632 West 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

632 West 17th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
632 W 17TH ST Available 01/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME IN THE HEIGHTS!!!! CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN - Craftsman styled home w/iron gated entry, brick front walk & well landscaped front yard.3/2.5/2 w/study nook & a FINISHED garage apt. Island kitchen open to family room, w/granite cntrs, SS appl,undrcounter lighting & winerack.Family room w/Fireplace & custom built-in cabinets. French doors lead to backyard. Huge master suite w/sitting area,walk-in closet, & spa inspired master bath w/dbl sinks,whirlpool tub & shower. Oil rubbed bronze lighting,hardware & plumbing fixtures throughout.

(RLNE3535696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 W 17TH ST have any available units?
632 W 17TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 632 W 17TH ST have?
Some of 632 W 17TH ST's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 W 17TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
632 W 17TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 W 17TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 632 W 17TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 632 W 17TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 632 W 17TH ST offers parking.
Does 632 W 17TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 W 17TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 W 17TH ST have a pool?
Yes, 632 W 17TH ST has a pool.
Does 632 W 17TH ST have accessible units?
No, 632 W 17TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 632 W 17TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 W 17TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.

