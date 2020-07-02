Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

632 W 17TH ST Available 01/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME IN THE HEIGHTS!!!! CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN - Craftsman styled home w/iron gated entry, brick front walk & well landscaped front yard.3/2.5/2 w/study nook & a FINISHED garage apt. Island kitchen open to family room, w/granite cntrs, SS appl,undrcounter lighting & winerack.Family room w/Fireplace & custom built-in cabinets. French doors lead to backyard. Huge master suite w/sitting area,walk-in closet, & spa inspired master bath w/dbl sinks,whirlpool tub & shower. Oil rubbed bronze lighting,hardware & plumbing fixtures throughout.



(RLNE3535696)