All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6315 Sayers St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6315 Sayers St
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:13 PM

6315 Sayers St

6315 Sayers St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6315 Sayers St, Houston, TX 77026
Trinity - Houston Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Bungalows near downtown - Property Id: 98091

Newly renovated mid-century bungalow.

Amenities:

Central Air & Heat
Granite Kitchen
Washer / Dryer
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Monitored Security
Patio
Outdoor Grill Area
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98091
Property Id 98091

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5530660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6315 Sayers St have any available units?
6315 Sayers St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6315 Sayers St have?
Some of 6315 Sayers St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6315 Sayers St currently offering any rent specials?
6315 Sayers St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 Sayers St pet-friendly?
No, 6315 Sayers St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6315 Sayers St offer parking?
No, 6315 Sayers St does not offer parking.
Does 6315 Sayers St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6315 Sayers St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 Sayers St have a pool?
No, 6315 Sayers St does not have a pool.
Does 6315 Sayers St have accessible units?
No, 6315 Sayers St does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 Sayers St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6315 Sayers St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Med Center
9111 Lakes at 610 Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Finley West
9940 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042
Post Oak at Woodway
99 N Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77024
Alexan Lower Heights
2770 Summer Street
Houston, TX 77007
Lake Houston Pines
5830 S Lake Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77049
Park Falls
19321 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
The Inverness
3133 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77098
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd
Houston, TX 77494

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston