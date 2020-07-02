All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6310 Ledbetter Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6310 Ledbetter Street
Last updated December 16 2019 at 12:12 PM

6310 Ledbetter Street

6310 Ledbetter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6310 Ledbetter Street, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 Ledbetter Street have any available units?
6310 Ledbetter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6310 Ledbetter Street currently offering any rent specials?
6310 Ledbetter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 Ledbetter Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6310 Ledbetter Street is pet friendly.
Does 6310 Ledbetter Street offer parking?
Yes, 6310 Ledbetter Street offers parking.
Does 6310 Ledbetter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6310 Ledbetter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 Ledbetter Street have a pool?
No, 6310 Ledbetter Street does not have a pool.
Does 6310 Ledbetter Street have accessible units?
No, 6310 Ledbetter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 Ledbetter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6310 Ledbetter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6310 Ledbetter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6310 Ledbetter Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Latitude Med Center
1850 Old Main Street
Houston, TX 77030
Pebble Creek
10803 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Parkside at Memorial Apartments and Townhomes
777 S Mayde Crk
Houston, TX 77079
500 Crawford
500 Crawford St
Houston, TX 77002
Melia Medical Center
8383 El Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Ashley Square
6330 Windswept Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Midtown Arbor Place
10 Oak Ct
Houston, TX 77006
The Link
14723 W Oaks Plaza St
Houston, TX 77082

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston