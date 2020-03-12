All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6305 Ledbetter St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6305 Ledbetter St
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:31 AM

6305 Ledbetter St

6305 Ledbetter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6305 Ledbetter Street, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6305 Ledbetter St have any available units?
6305 Ledbetter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6305 Ledbetter St have?
Some of 6305 Ledbetter St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6305 Ledbetter St currently offering any rent specials?
6305 Ledbetter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6305 Ledbetter St pet-friendly?
No, 6305 Ledbetter St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6305 Ledbetter St offer parking?
Yes, 6305 Ledbetter St offers parking.
Does 6305 Ledbetter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6305 Ledbetter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6305 Ledbetter St have a pool?
No, 6305 Ledbetter St does not have a pool.
Does 6305 Ledbetter St have accessible units?
No, 6305 Ledbetter St does not have accessible units.
Does 6305 Ledbetter St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6305 Ledbetter St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Concord At Allendale
4800 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Chasewood Apartments
9717 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Azure
1111 Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Aster on Aldine
4505 Aldine Mail Route Rd
Houston, TX 77039
Fountains at Chimney Rock
5601 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
Waters Of Winrock
6403 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049
Galleria Flats
3001 Hillcroft St
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston