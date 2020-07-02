All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 17 2020 at 9:24 AM

6302 Luce Street

6302 Luce Street · No Longer Available
Location

6302 Luce Street, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6302 Luce Street have any available units?
6302 Luce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6302 Luce Street have?
Some of 6302 Luce Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6302 Luce Street currently offering any rent specials?
6302 Luce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 Luce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6302 Luce Street is pet friendly.
Does 6302 Luce Street offer parking?
Yes, 6302 Luce Street offers parking.
Does 6302 Luce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6302 Luce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 Luce Street have a pool?
No, 6302 Luce Street does not have a pool.
Does 6302 Luce Street have accessible units?
No, 6302 Luce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 Luce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6302 Luce Street does not have units with dishwashers.

