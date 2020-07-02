All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 630 Harold Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
630 Harold Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

630 Harold Street

630 Harold Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

630 Harold Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
garage
Welcome to 630 Harold! This gorgeous 4 story Mediterranean style town home is located in the desirable Montrose area, near popular restaurants, shopping, & museums. Unique home features a front door entrance from the second floor courtyard area & offers multiple areas to spend time outdoors. Other features include hardwoods throughout, stunning spiral staircase, high ceilings, exquisite gas log fireplace, wine closet, high-end stainless appliances, granite counters, butler's pantry, & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Harold Street have any available units?
630 Harold Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 Harold Street have?
Some of 630 Harold Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Harold Street currently offering any rent specials?
630 Harold Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Harold Street pet-friendly?
No, 630 Harold Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 630 Harold Street offer parking?
Yes, 630 Harold Street offers parking.
Does 630 Harold Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Harold Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Harold Street have a pool?
No, 630 Harold Street does not have a pool.
Does 630 Harold Street have accessible units?
Yes, 630 Harold Street has accessible units.
Does 630 Harold Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 Harold Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coventry Park
9401 Coventry Square Dr
Houston, TX 77099
Plaza at the Medical Center
2700 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054
Aspire At 610
8900 Lakes at 610 Drive
Houston, TX 77054
Broadstone Memorial
875 N Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77079
Lancaster
20100 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
Tanglewood Place
5920 Beverly Hill St
Houston, TX 77057
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Clarke Springs
15706 Clarke Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77053

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston