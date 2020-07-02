630 Harold Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking garage

Welcome to 630 Harold! This gorgeous 4 story Mediterranean style town home is located in the desirable Montrose area, near popular restaurants, shopping, & museums. Unique home features a front door entrance from the second floor courtyard area & offers multiple areas to spend time outdoors. Other features include hardwoods throughout, stunning spiral staircase, high ceilings, exquisite gas log fireplace, wine closet, high-end stainless appliances, granite counters, butler's pantry, & more!