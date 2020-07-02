All apartments in Houston
627 W 24th St Apt A
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

627 W 24th St Apt A

627 West 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

627 West 24th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms apartment in Houston, this outstanding property include a well-equipped kitchen with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal, also you will enjoy air-conditioner, a beautiful fireplace ideal for family fun and marshmallow nights, a balcony, a porch, and a garage.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5655702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 W 24th St Apt A have any available units?
627 W 24th St Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 627 W 24th St Apt A have?
Some of 627 W 24th St Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 W 24th St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
627 W 24th St Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 W 24th St Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 627 W 24th St Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 627 W 24th St Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 627 W 24th St Apt A offers parking.
Does 627 W 24th St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 627 W 24th St Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 W 24th St Apt A have a pool?
No, 627 W 24th St Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 627 W 24th St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 627 W 24th St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 627 W 24th St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 627 W 24th St Apt A has units with dishwashers.

