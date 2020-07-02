627 W 24th St Apt A

Amenities

Stunning 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms apartment in Houston, this outstanding property include a well-equipped kitchen with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal, also you will enjoy air-conditioner, a beautiful fireplace ideal for family fun and marshmallow nights, a balcony, a porch, and a garage.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



