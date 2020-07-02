626 Sulphur St.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

- Adorable 3 bed one & a half bath home located in a quiet neighborhood in South East Houston with tile flooring in kitchen, dining room, and bathrooms. Home has both a living room and large den, this quaint home is great for hosting guests or family with plenty of room for children to play. Kitchen boasts a big pantry and separate laundry room. Large fully fenced back yard.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com. Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE2610536)