625 Eldridge Parkway
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:12 PM

625 Eldridge Parkway

625 North Eldridge Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

625 North Eldridge Parkway, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully maintained condo located in the highly sought after Post Oak Condo Community, fully furnished with designer furniture and finishes. Lots of natural light, spacious living area, wood floors,granite counters, with tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with sitting area and ample counter space in the bathroom with double sinks. On site security nights, weekends and holidays Conveniently located from Downtown Houston, Memorial Park, and Uptown Houston. Reserved Covered Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Eldridge Parkway have any available units?
625 Eldridge Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 Eldridge Parkway have?
Some of 625 Eldridge Parkway's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Eldridge Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
625 Eldridge Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Eldridge Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 625 Eldridge Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 625 Eldridge Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 625 Eldridge Parkway offers parking.
Does 625 Eldridge Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Eldridge Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Eldridge Parkway have a pool?
No, 625 Eldridge Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 625 Eldridge Parkway have accessible units?
No, 625 Eldridge Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Eldridge Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Eldridge Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

