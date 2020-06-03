All apartments in Houston
6238 Luce Street
6238 Luce Street

6238 Luce Street · No Longer Available
Location

6238 Luce Street, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Deposits: $1,450.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6238 Luce Street have any available units?
6238 Luce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6238 Luce Street currently offering any rent specials?
6238 Luce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6238 Luce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6238 Luce Street is pet friendly.
Does 6238 Luce Street offer parking?
Yes, 6238 Luce Street offers parking.
Does 6238 Luce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6238 Luce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6238 Luce Street have a pool?
No, 6238 Luce Street does not have a pool.
Does 6238 Luce Street have accessible units?
No, 6238 Luce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6238 Luce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6238 Luce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6238 Luce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6238 Luce Street does not have units with air conditioning.

