Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:35 AM

6234 El Granate Dr

6234 El Granate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6234 El Granate Drive, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6234 El Granate Dr have any available units?
6234 El Granate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6234 El Granate Dr have?
Some of 6234 El Granate Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6234 El Granate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6234 El Granate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6234 El Granate Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6234 El Granate Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6234 El Granate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6234 El Granate Dr offers parking.
Does 6234 El Granate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6234 El Granate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6234 El Granate Dr have a pool?
No, 6234 El Granate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6234 El Granate Dr have accessible units?
No, 6234 El Granate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6234 El Granate Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6234 El Granate Dr has units with dishwashers.

