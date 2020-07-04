Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6226 El Granate Dr
Last updated April 21 2020 at 9:49 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6226 El Granate Dr
6226 El Granate Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6226 El Granate Drive, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5451256)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6226 El Granate Dr have any available units?
6226 El Granate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6226 El Granate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6226 El Granate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6226 El Granate Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6226 El Granate Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 6226 El Granate Dr offer parking?
No, 6226 El Granate Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6226 El Granate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6226 El Granate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6226 El Granate Dr have a pool?
No, 6226 El Granate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6226 El Granate Dr have accessible units?
No, 6226 El Granate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6226 El Granate Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6226 El Granate Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6226 El Granate Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6226 El Granate Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
