Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:56 AM

6218 Luce Street

6218 Luce Street · No Longer Available
Location

6218 Luce Street, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6218 Luce Street have any available units?
6218 Luce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6218 Luce Street currently offering any rent specials?
6218 Luce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6218 Luce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6218 Luce Street is pet friendly.
Does 6218 Luce Street offer parking?
Yes, 6218 Luce Street offers parking.
Does 6218 Luce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6218 Luce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6218 Luce Street have a pool?
No, 6218 Luce Street does not have a pool.
Does 6218 Luce Street have accessible units?
No, 6218 Luce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6218 Luce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6218 Luce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6218 Luce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6218 Luce Street does not have units with air conditioning.

