6215 El Granate Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:34 PM

6215 El Granate Drive

6215 El Granate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6215 El Granate Drive, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Charlotte floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. This home offers a split floorplan with an open family/kitchen/dining room space. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2014

Deposits: 1310.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 El Granate Drive have any available units?
6215 El Granate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6215 El Granate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6215 El Granate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 El Granate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6215 El Granate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6215 El Granate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6215 El Granate Drive offers parking.
Does 6215 El Granate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6215 El Granate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 El Granate Drive have a pool?
No, 6215 El Granate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6215 El Granate Drive have accessible units?
No, 6215 El Granate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 El Granate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6215 El Granate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6215 El Granate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6215 El Granate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

