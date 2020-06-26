All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6214 Nunn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6214 Nunn Street
Last updated April 29 2019 at 8:47 AM

6214 Nunn Street

6214 Nunn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6214 Nunn Street, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6214 Nunn Street have any available units?
6214 Nunn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6214 Nunn Street have?
Some of 6214 Nunn Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6214 Nunn Street currently offering any rent specials?
6214 Nunn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6214 Nunn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6214 Nunn Street is pet friendly.
Does 6214 Nunn Street offer parking?
Yes, 6214 Nunn Street offers parking.
Does 6214 Nunn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6214 Nunn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6214 Nunn Street have a pool?
No, 6214 Nunn Street does not have a pool.
Does 6214 Nunn Street have accessible units?
No, 6214 Nunn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6214 Nunn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6214 Nunn Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excelsior On The Park
14400 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77014
Haven at Main
8700 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
Dover Place Apartments
4137 Dover Street
Houston, TX 77087
Lighthouse at Willowbrook
12330 N Gessner Dr
Houston, TX 77064
Wesley Gardens
8700 Gustine Ln
Houston, TX 77031
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr
Houston, TX 77049
Edgebrook Apartments
101 E Edgebrook Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Windmill Landing
10121 Windmill Lakes Blvd
Houston, TX 77075

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston