Last updated February 11 2020 at 4:28 PM

621 W 24th Street

621 West 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

621 West 24th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous Victorian Heights Home. 3 bed/3.5 bath. Gated community with private front yard. Steps to fabulous new Heights HEB. Multiple Balconies. Shutters. Red Oak hardwood floors. Sky high ceilings. Marble Fireplace. 1st floor bedroom with full bath and private entry great for roommate. 2nd floor loft living, dining, and kitchen with 12ft ceilings. Custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and loads of light. 3rd floor master suite with balcony, double sinks, soaking tub, porcelain tiles and grand closet. Addl 3rd floor bedroom plus bath and flex study space. Best Heights location near hottest restaurants, east of Shepherd and out of Shady Acre flood zone. 2016 build

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 W 24th Street have any available units?
621 W 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 W 24th Street have?
Some of 621 W 24th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 W 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
621 W 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 W 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 621 W 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 621 W 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 621 W 24th Street offers parking.
Does 621 W 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 W 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 W 24th Street have a pool?
No, 621 W 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 621 W 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 621 W 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 621 W 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 W 24th Street has units with dishwashers.

