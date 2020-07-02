621 W 24th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous Victorian Heights Home. 3 bed/3.5 bath. Gated community with private front yard. Steps to fabulous new Heights HEB. Multiple Balconies. Shutters. Red Oak hardwood floors. Sky high ceilings. Marble Fireplace. 1st floor bedroom with full bath and private entry great for roommate. 2nd floor loft living, dining, and kitchen with 12ft ceilings. Custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and loads of light. 3rd floor master suite with balcony, double sinks, soaking tub, porcelain tiles and grand closet. Addl 3rd floor bedroom plus bath and flex study space. Best Heights location near hottest restaurants, east of Shepherd and out of Shady Acre flood zone. 2016 build