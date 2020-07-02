6206 Heron

Amenities

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Located in Exemplary Prosper ISD! Single Story with Open Floor Plan has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Fireplace, and Covered Patio! Master Bedroom has Bay window! Energy 3.0 Certified home features 16 Seer AC, Low E Vinyl Windows, LED Bulbs, Radiant Barrier and more for Low Bills. The beautiful kitchen showcases SS appliances, stunning granite counter tops, and walk-in pantry. Home features a WiFI Thermostat, and 2' Window Coverings. Sutton Fields community features a resort style amenity center and pool!