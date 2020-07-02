All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:41 AM

6206 Heron

6206 Heron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6206 Heron Drive, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Located in Exemplary Prosper ISD! Single Story with Open Floor Plan has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Fireplace, and Covered Patio! Master Bedroom has Bay window! Energy 3.0 Certified home features 16 Seer AC, Low E Vinyl Windows, LED Bulbs, Radiant Barrier and more for Low Bills. The beautiful kitchen showcases SS appliances, stunning granite counter tops, and walk-in pantry. Home features a WiFI Thermostat, and 2' Window Coverings. Sutton Fields community features a resort style amenity center and pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6206 Heron have any available units?
6206 Heron doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6206 Heron have?
Some of 6206 Heron's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6206 Heron currently offering any rent specials?
6206 Heron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6206 Heron pet-friendly?
No, 6206 Heron is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6206 Heron offer parking?
Yes, 6206 Heron offers parking.
Does 6206 Heron have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6206 Heron does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6206 Heron have a pool?
Yes, 6206 Heron has a pool.
Does 6206 Heron have accessible units?
No, 6206 Heron does not have accessible units.
Does 6206 Heron have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6206 Heron has units with dishwashers.

