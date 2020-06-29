All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 21 2020 at 9:17 AM

6201 Heffernan Street

6201 Heffernan Street · No Longer Available
Location

6201 Heffernan Street, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floor plan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 Heffernan Street have any available units?
6201 Heffernan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6201 Heffernan Street currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Heffernan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 Heffernan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6201 Heffernan Street is pet friendly.
Does 6201 Heffernan Street offer parking?
Yes, 6201 Heffernan Street offers parking.
Does 6201 Heffernan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 Heffernan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 Heffernan Street have a pool?
No, 6201 Heffernan Street does not have a pool.
Does 6201 Heffernan Street have accessible units?
No, 6201 Heffernan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 Heffernan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6201 Heffernan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6201 Heffernan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6201 Heffernan Street does not have units with air conditioning.

