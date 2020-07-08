Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6201 Beverlyhill Street.
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6201 Beverlyhill Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:33 AM
6201 Beverlyhill Street
6201 Beverlyhill Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6201 Beverlyhill Street, Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Amenities
in unit laundry
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful condo move-in ready. Fridge, washer and dryer are included. Conveniently located near Galleria, Downtown and Medical center. Please schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6201 Beverlyhill Street have any available units?
6201 Beverlyhill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6201 Beverlyhill Street currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Beverlyhill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 Beverlyhill Street pet-friendly?
No, 6201 Beverlyhill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 6201 Beverlyhill Street offer parking?
No, 6201 Beverlyhill Street does not offer parking.
Does 6201 Beverlyhill Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6201 Beverlyhill Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 Beverlyhill Street have a pool?
No, 6201 Beverlyhill Street does not have a pool.
Does 6201 Beverlyhill Street have accessible units?
No, 6201 Beverlyhill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 Beverlyhill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6201 Beverlyhill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6201 Beverlyhill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6201 Beverlyhill Street does not have units with air conditioning.
College Station, TX
