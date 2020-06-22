All apartments in Houston
619 25th Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

619 25th Street

619 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

619 West 25th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
internet access
furnished
Private, older Victorian duplex apartment in Historic Houston Heights. Fully furnished 1 bedroom unit with separate living room, and full kitchen. Private laundry, hardwood floors, quiet residential street. Peaceful screened in porch. Yard maintenance included. Utilities, Internet, Dish TV, all included. Short or long term stays. Flexible terms. Perfect for internships, house relocation, visits, corporate business, Medical staffing, vacations, shopping trips. near central Houston locations. Medical center, Galleria, downtown Houston, Midtown, MD Anderson, and the Galleria
Minimum 30 day stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 25th Street have any available units?
619 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 25th Street have?
Some of 619 25th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
619 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 619 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 619 25th Street offer parking?
No, 619 25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 619 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 25th Street have a pool?
No, 619 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 619 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 619 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 619 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

