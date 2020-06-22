619 25th Street

Amenities
Private, older Victorian duplex apartment in Historic Houston Heights. Fully furnished 1 bedroom unit with separate living room, and full kitchen. Private laundry, hardwood floors, quiet residential street. Peaceful screened in porch. Yard maintenance included. Utilities, Internet, Dish TV, all included. Short or long term stays. Flexible terms. Perfect for internships, house relocation, visits, corporate business, Medical staffing, vacations, shopping trips. near central Houston locations. Medical center, Galleria, downtown Houston, Midtown, MD Anderson, and the Galleria
Minimum 30 day stay.