616 Memorial Heights Dr

Amenities
Hear ye, hear ye! I call to thee a toast! To our vanquished enemies for providing a true contest of valor and strength! To our allies who showed true loyalty and resilience in hard time. To the gods! (the old and the new) for totally being on our side, because it would have been really awkward if they weren’t. And finally, to our spoils! We’ve all dreamed of the day where we can finally live in this fantastically modern Houston apartment with the it’s fancy cabana lined resort pool, it’s swanky gym with a cool towel fridge thing, and best yet, it’s spacious granite countertops large enough for our soon-to-be-frequent royal feasts of great splendor. A toast!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
10 foot ceilings
Additional storage
Balconys and patios
Central AC, heat and ceiling fans
Crown molding
Decorative two tone color scheme
Personal Garage
Garden tubs
Granite countertops
Home office setup with granite desk tops
Individual climate control
Track lighting
Walk-in closets
Washer/Dryer
Amenities
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
24-hour business center with complimentary internet cafe
24-Hour emergency maintenance
24-hour fitness center
Accepts electronic payments
Beautiful courtyards and resident verandah
Courtesy patrol
24-Hour convenience to retrieve packages
Gated parking garage with remote access
Pet Run
Six grilling stations throughout the property
Roof terrace with outdoor fireplace and sun deck
Hello there handsome internet denizen. Are you looking for a new apartment?
We’re Taco Street Locating. We’re an unruly mob of taco obsessed apartment locators. Unlike most unruly mobs who cause chaos and destruction, we’re far more beneficial to society. We endlessly scour the internets for the best apartment deals, take care of all your research, and make all the annoying parts go away. If we succeed, we’re then allowed to plunder our metaphorical treasure chest of corn-and-or-flour wrapped booty. Oh, we’re free to work with too.