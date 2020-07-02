All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 616 Memorial Heights Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
616 Memorial Heights Dr
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

616 Memorial Heights Dr

616 Memorial Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

616 Memorial Heights Drive, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Hear ye, hear ye! I call to thee a toast! To our vanquished enemies for providing a true contest of valor and strength! To our allies who showed true loyalty and resilience in hard time. To the gods! (the old and the new) for totally being on our side, because it would have been really awkward if they weren&rsquo;t. And finally, to our spoils! We&rsquo;ve all dreamed of the day where we can finally live in this fantastically modern Houston apartment with the it&rsquo;s fancy cabana lined resort pool, it&rsquo;s swanky gym with a cool towel fridge thing, and best yet, it&rsquo;s spacious granite countertops large enough for our soon-to-be-frequent royal feasts of great splendor. A toast!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

10 foot ceilings

Additional storage

Balconys and patios

Central AC, heat and ceiling fans

Crown molding

Decorative two tone color scheme

Personal Garage

Garden tubs

Granite countertops

Home office setup with granite desk tops

Individual climate control

Track lighting

Walk-in closets

Washer/Dryer

Amenities

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

24-hour business center with complimentary internet cafe

24-Hour emergency maintenance

24-hour fitness center

Accepts electronic payments

Beautiful courtyards and resident verandah

Courtesy patrol

24-Hour convenience to retrieve packages

Gated parking garage with remote access

Pet Run

Six grilling stations throughout the property

Roof terrace with outdoor fireplace and sun deck

Hello there handsome internet denizen. Are you looking for a new apartment?

We&rsquo;re Taco Street Locating. We&rsquo;re an unruly mob of taco obsessed apartment locators. Unlike most unruly mobs who cause chaos and destruction, we&rsquo;re far more beneficial to society. We endlessly scour the internets for the best apartment deals, take care of all your research, and make all the annoying parts go away. If we succeed, we&rsquo;re then allowed to plunder our metaphorical treasure chest of corn-and-or-flour wrapped booty. Oh, we&rsquo;re free to work with too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Memorial Heights Dr have any available units?
616 Memorial Heights Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Memorial Heights Dr have?
Some of 616 Memorial Heights Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Memorial Heights Dr currently offering any rent specials?
616 Memorial Heights Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Memorial Heights Dr pet-friendly?
No, 616 Memorial Heights Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 616 Memorial Heights Dr offer parking?
Yes, 616 Memorial Heights Dr offers parking.
Does 616 Memorial Heights Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 Memorial Heights Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Memorial Heights Dr have a pool?
Yes, 616 Memorial Heights Dr has a pool.
Does 616 Memorial Heights Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 616 Memorial Heights Dr has accessible units.
Does 616 Memorial Heights Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Memorial Heights Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland North Haven
17802 Mound Road
Houston, TX 77433
218 West 15
218 West 15th Street
Houston, TX 77008
Villa Del Prado
9313 Tallyho Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd
Houston, TX 77032
Clear Creek Landing
11717 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089
Truxillo
3019 Truxillo Street
Houston, TX 77004
Heatherwood
9001 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77074
The Columns at Westchase
3354 Rogerdale Rd
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston