All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 616 25th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
616 25th
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

616 25th

616 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

616 West 25th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Private house, 2 bedroom, 1 bath in historic Houston Heights Inner Loop. Available for short or long term stays.
The upstairs 1/2 story is open and spacious and the lower bedroom fits a queen.
Rates are negotiable upon length of stay and number of guests.

We live on the same street and offer comfortable, flexible housing to interns, travel nurses, relocation services, corporate living etc.

We are now considering 1 year leases, with landscaping and other amenities that can be included. All negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 25th have any available units?
616 25th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 616 25th currently offering any rent specials?
616 25th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 25th pet-friendly?
No, 616 25th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 616 25th offer parking?
No, 616 25th does not offer parking.
Does 616 25th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 25th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 25th have a pool?
No, 616 25th does not have a pool.
Does 616 25th have accessible units?
No, 616 25th does not have accessible units.
Does 616 25th have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 25th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 25th have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 25th does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Steeplechase
11245 West Rd
Houston, TX 77065
Reserve at Garden Oaks
3405 N Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77018
Concord At Allendale
4800 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
AMLI River Oaks
1340 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Alta Med Main
9330 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
Sawyer Heights Lofts
2424 Sawyer Heights St
Houston, TX 77007
Knox at Westchase
12360 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Broadstone Toscano
2900 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston