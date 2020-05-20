Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6134 Hamman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6134 Hamman Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6134 Hamman Street
6134 Hamman Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6134 Hamman Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4579893)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6134 Hamman Street have any available units?
6134 Hamman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6134 Hamman Street currently offering any rent specials?
6134 Hamman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6134 Hamman Street pet-friendly?
No, 6134 Hamman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 6134 Hamman Street offer parking?
No, 6134 Hamman Street does not offer parking.
Does 6134 Hamman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6134 Hamman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6134 Hamman Street have a pool?
No, 6134 Hamman Street does not have a pool.
Does 6134 Hamman Street have accessible units?
No, 6134 Hamman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6134 Hamman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6134 Hamman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6134 Hamman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6134 Hamman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street
Houston, TX 77035
The Residences at Kirby Collection
3200 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
Lakeside
9550 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Live Oak
851 Threadneedle St
Houston, TX 77079
1300 North Post Oak
1300 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Elan Heights
825 Usener St
Houston, TX 77009
Alara
17601 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
The Meritage
4550 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston