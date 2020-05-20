All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6134 Hamman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6134 Hamman Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6134 Hamman Street

6134 Hamman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6134 Hamman Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4579893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6134 Hamman Street have any available units?
6134 Hamman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6134 Hamman Street currently offering any rent specials?
6134 Hamman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6134 Hamman Street pet-friendly?
No, 6134 Hamman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6134 Hamman Street offer parking?
No, 6134 Hamman Street does not offer parking.
Does 6134 Hamman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6134 Hamman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6134 Hamman Street have a pool?
No, 6134 Hamman Street does not have a pool.
Does 6134 Hamman Street have accessible units?
No, 6134 Hamman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6134 Hamman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6134 Hamman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6134 Hamman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6134 Hamman Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street
Houston, TX 77035
The Residences at Kirby Collection
3200 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
Lakeside
9550 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Live Oak
851 Threadneedle St
Houston, TX 77079
1300 North Post Oak
1300 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Elan Heights
825 Usener St
Houston, TX 77009
Alara
17601 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
The Meritage
4550 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston