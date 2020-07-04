All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6127 El Granate Dr

6127 El Granate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6127 El Granate Drive, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4718609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6127 El Granate Dr have any available units?
6127 El Granate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6127 El Granate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6127 El Granate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6127 El Granate Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6127 El Granate Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6127 El Granate Dr offer parking?
No, 6127 El Granate Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6127 El Granate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6127 El Granate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6127 El Granate Dr have a pool?
No, 6127 El Granate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6127 El Granate Dr have accessible units?
No, 6127 El Granate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6127 El Granate Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6127 El Granate Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6127 El Granate Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6127 El Granate Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

