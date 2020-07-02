Rent Calculator
6122 Heron Drive
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:41 PM
1 of 16
6122 Heron Drive
6122 Heron Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
6122 Heron Drive, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6122 Heron Drive have any available units?
6122 Heron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6122 Heron Drive have?
Some of 6122 Heron Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6122 Heron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6122 Heron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6122 Heron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6122 Heron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 6122 Heron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6122 Heron Drive offers parking.
Does 6122 Heron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6122 Heron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6122 Heron Drive have a pool?
No, 6122 Heron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6122 Heron Drive have accessible units?
No, 6122 Heron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6122 Heron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6122 Heron Drive has units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
