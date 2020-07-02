Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6119 Reamer Street.
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6119 Reamer Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
6119 Reamer Street
6119 Reamer Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6119 Reamer Street, Houston, TX 77074
Braeburn
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great home in Robindell. Move-in Ready. MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6119 Reamer Street have any available units?
6119 Reamer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6119 Reamer Street have?
Some of 6119 Reamer Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6119 Reamer Street currently offering any rent specials?
6119 Reamer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6119 Reamer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6119 Reamer Street is pet friendly.
Does 6119 Reamer Street offer parking?
Yes, 6119 Reamer Street offers parking.
Does 6119 Reamer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6119 Reamer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6119 Reamer Street have a pool?
No, 6119 Reamer Street does not have a pool.
Does 6119 Reamer Street have accessible units?
No, 6119 Reamer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6119 Reamer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6119 Reamer Street has units with dishwashers.
