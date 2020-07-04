All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6119 Peaceful Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6119 Peaceful Ridge Drive
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:20 PM

6119 Peaceful Ridge Drive

6119 Peaceful Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6119 Peaceful Ridge Dr, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6119 Peaceful Ridge Drive have any available units?
6119 Peaceful Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6119 Peaceful Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6119 Peaceful Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6119 Peaceful Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6119 Peaceful Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6119 Peaceful Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6119 Peaceful Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 6119 Peaceful Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6119 Peaceful Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6119 Peaceful Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6119 Peaceful Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6119 Peaceful Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6119 Peaceful Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6119 Peaceful Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6119 Peaceful Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6119 Peaceful Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6119 Peaceful Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St
Houston, TX 77006
Garrott
3602 Garrott Street
Houston, TX 77006
14220 at Park Row
14220 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Copperfield Apartments
8255 Sunbury Ln
Houston, TX 77095
Sawyer Heights Lofts
2424 Sawyer Heights St
Houston, TX 77007
The Sovereign at Regent Square
3233 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Cambria Cove
16350 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
Tranquility Grove Townhomes
15455 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston