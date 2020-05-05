All apartments in Houston
6118 Wortham Way
Last updated April 20 2020 at 3:56 PM

6118 Wortham Way

6118 Wortham Way · No Longer Available
Location

6118 Wortham Way, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4 Br/ 2 bath home for rent
6118 wortham way houston, tx 77033
will be ready for the middle of march
Call today 832-607-4600
$1500 rent / $1500 deposit and $50 appliction fee per person over the age of 18 yrs old

(RLNE5536049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6118 Wortham Way have any available units?
6118 Wortham Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6118 Wortham Way have?
Some of 6118 Wortham Way's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6118 Wortham Way currently offering any rent specials?
6118 Wortham Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6118 Wortham Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6118 Wortham Way is pet friendly.
Does 6118 Wortham Way offer parking?
Yes, 6118 Wortham Way offers parking.
Does 6118 Wortham Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6118 Wortham Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6118 Wortham Way have a pool?
No, 6118 Wortham Way does not have a pool.
Does 6118 Wortham Way have accessible units?
No, 6118 Wortham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6118 Wortham Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6118 Wortham Way does not have units with dishwashers.

