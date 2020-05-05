Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4 Br/ 2 bath home for rent

6118 wortham way houston, tx 77033

will be ready for the middle of march

Call today 832-607-4600

$1500 rent / $1500 deposit and $50 appliction fee per person over the age of 18 yrs old



(RLNE5536049)