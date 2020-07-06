All apartments in Houston
6118 Grey Oaks Dr.
6118 Grey Oaks Dr.

6118 Gray Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6118 Gray Oaks Drive, Houston, TX 77050
East Little York

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in Riverwood Estates.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5393863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6118 Grey Oaks Dr. have any available units?
6118 Grey Oaks Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6118 Grey Oaks Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6118 Grey Oaks Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6118 Grey Oaks Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6118 Grey Oaks Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6118 Grey Oaks Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6118 Grey Oaks Dr. offers parking.
Does 6118 Grey Oaks Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6118 Grey Oaks Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6118 Grey Oaks Dr. have a pool?
No, 6118 Grey Oaks Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6118 Grey Oaks Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6118 Grey Oaks Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6118 Grey Oaks Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6118 Grey Oaks Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6118 Grey Oaks Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6118 Grey Oaks Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

